LOSFA provides update about week-long system outage

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance gave an update Friday about the cyber incident that interrupted their information technology systems at the beginning of October.

2,640 START account holders have been able to access the START system, and Louisiana's 529 college START savings accounts were brought back online, according to a press release by LOSFA.

LOSFA reassured users that all START accounts are secured and that all account holders are being informed that START accounts are now available online for viewing.

LOSFA staff is working through the backlog of transactions while the Louisiana State Police, the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and LOSFA monitor the security of the system.

They are still working to restore full operation to START accounts and the entire LOSFA system.