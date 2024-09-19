Locations around the state participating in National Seat Check on Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Parents and caregivers can get their child safety seats installed by experts for free this Saturday to round off Child Passenger Safety week.

Nine locations around the state will participate in National Seat Check Saturday, recognized by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force.

Newborns through at least 2 years old should ride in the back seat facing the rear of the vehicle in an infant or convertible child safety seat.

Children at least 2 years old who have outgrown the rear-facing seat manufacturer's size guidelines should ride in the back seat facing the front of the vehicle in a forward-facing child safety seat with an internal harness.

Children at least 4 years old who have outgrown the forward-facing seat manufacturer's size guidelines should ride in a belt-position child booster seat using a lap-shoulder seat belt.

Children who are 9 years old or have outgrown the booster seat manufacturer's size guidelines can sit in the vehicle's back seat with a lap and shoulder belt with these conditions:

The adult safety belt fits correctly when the child sits back against the vehicle seat.

The child's knees bend over the edge of the vehicle seat.

The belt fits snugly across the child's thighs and lower hips, and not the child's abdomen.

The shoulder strap snugly crosses the center of the child's chest, not the child's neck.

All children younger than 13 must ride in the back seat, when available.

Locations for the seat checks:

Baton Rouge: Family & Youth Services Center – 1120 Government Street

LaPlace: St. John Parish Sheriff's Office – 1801 W. Airline Highway

Houma: Rouse's Supermarket – 2233 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Lake Charles: Mockler Beverage – 3860 Broad Street

Alexandria: Rapides Regional Medical Center – 211 Fourth Street

Monroe: Monroe Public Safety Center – 1810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Shreveport: Sheriff's Safety Town – 8910 Jewella Avenue

Abbeville: Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana, Vermilion Club – 301 A.A. Comeaux Memorial Drive

Covington: Lakeview Hospital – 95 Tanner Boulevard