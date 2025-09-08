Local leaders ask for additional support for educators after Scotlandville brawl

BATON ROUGE - Members from the East Baton Rouge School Board and Metro Council are asking for additional support for educators after a large fight broke out at Scotlandville Magnet High.

A video of a group of students punching and kicking another student was shared on social media and Principal Paul Jackson was temporarily placed on leave afterward.

Metro Councilmember Anthony Kenney said watching the footage of the fight was painful.

"It was something I was very disappointed in overall," Kenney said. “A child should feel safe from the first bell to the last.”

Kenney, who graduated from Scotlandville High School, says he had a conversation with Superintendent LaMont Cole after the news broke.

"These conversations reflected a shared commitment to putting students first and ensuring the school community continues to thrive," Kenney said in a news release. "The success of Scotlandville requires all of us. When our community comes together, we create an environment where our students can excel."

A petition was also created to keep Jackson at the school, and at last check, it had more than 900 signatures. School board member Carla Powell-Lewis says leaders like Jackson and students need more support to ensure violence doesn’t continue in schools.

"Support looks like teachers being on duty, teachers communicating when they see an altercation is about to happen," Powell-Lewis said.

In the 40-second clip shared with WBRZ, it is unclear whether an adult steps in to de-escalate the fight.

“Our kids should be able to go to school and be able to learn and not worry about altercations or fighting,” Kenney said.

It is unclear whether charges have been brought against for the students involved in the fight.