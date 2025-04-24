Livvy Dunne talks life after LSU

BATON ROUGE: Livvy Dunne is the highest earning female athlete in NIL history and now she's flipping into a new chapter post-grad with Raising Cane's.

The recent LSU graduate is trading the mat for her degree and using a new endorsement deal with the fried chicken chain to create more opportunities for young women.

"I've said no to so many opportunities because of gymnastics throughout the years, so my plan after college is to do everything," Dunne said.

Things like skydiving — which is on her bucket list — or working in sports are in Dunne's sights. Dunne is a role model for so many young girls jumping into the high intensity world of gymnastics.

"I think that it's really important to realize, and that's something that I feel really strongly about and that's the legacy I leave behind at LSU. That you can be more than a student athlete, you can be a savvy business woman, or an entrepreneur," Dunne said.

Through giving back and partnering with Cane's, Dunne will help future NIL deals for students.

"I started a fund called the Livvy fund, and it's to help provide NIL deals for female student-athletes," Dunne said.

She hopes that all girls, not just those who plan to attend LSU, can benefit from the Livvy fund eventually.

"I don't think a lot of female athletes know how to get started with NIL, and there's not as many opportunities for females," Dunne said.

Dunne says that she is excited for new opportunities and can finally start doing things that she's always dreamed of."