Livingston Police arrest man accused of raping juvenile

LIVINGSTON — Police in the town of Livingston have arrested a man accused of raping a child.

Livingston Police officers were contacted by concerned family members last week regarding a possible sexual crime involving their juvenile child.

After investigating the allegations, 36-year-old Andrew Robinett was arrested on Monday. He was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on one count of first-degree rape of a juvenile under 13 years of age.