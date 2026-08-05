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Livingston Police arrest man accused of raping juvenile
LIVINGSTON — Police in the town of Livingston have arrested a man accused of raping a child.
Livingston Police officers were contacted by concerned family members last week regarding a possible sexual crime involving their juvenile child.
After investigating the allegations, 36-year-old Andrew Robinett was arrested on Monday. He was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on one count of first-degree rape of a juvenile under 13 years of age.
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