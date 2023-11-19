52°
Livingston Parish tax supporting library system renewed -- barely
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Voters in Livingston Parish on Saturday narrowly approved a measure that will extend a property tax that funds local libraries.
With all 79 precincts reporting, the Prop 10 Mills Renewal led by a fraction of a percentage point -- 168 votes, in total.
Passage would extend an existing 10-year, 10-mill tax that the Livingston Parish Library system said is "dedicated to acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating" its facilities.
Officials said the millage generates about $6 million each year and accounts for more than 95 percent of the library's total budget.
