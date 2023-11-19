52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish tax supporting library system renewed -- barely

3 hours 37 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, November 18 2023 Nov 18, 2023 November 18, 2023 9:54 PM November 18, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Voters in Livingston Parish on Saturday narrowly approved a measure that will extend a property tax that funds local libraries.

With all 79 precincts reporting, the Prop 10 Mills Renewal led by a fraction of a percentage point -- 168 votes, in total.

Passage would extend an existing 10-year, 10-mill tax that the Livingston Parish Library system said is "dedicated to acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating" its facilities.

Officials said the millage generates about $6 million each year and accounts for more than 95 percent of the library's total budget.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days