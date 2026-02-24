53°
Livingston Parish leaders update residents on hazard mitigation efforts
LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish leaders held a public meeting Tuesday to update residents on their ongoing hazard mitigation efforts.
Officials outlined new technology aimed at improving emergency communication.
"Some of the most recent things we're doing with that hazard mitigation is we have an app now for the parish that matches our website," Parish Director of Homeland Security Chris Anderson said. "What that does is it gives the ability to push out information, weather alerts, and those type things that directly related to hazards."
Parish leaders said the upgrades are designed to keep the community informed before, during and after severe weather.
