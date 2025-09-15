Livingston Parish deputies arrest theft suspect after Satsuma pursuit, crash

SATSUMA — A man wanted by Livingston Parish deputies for an ongoing retail theft investigation was arrested after a crash in Satsuma.

Jomall Glenn, 33, was arrested Friday after deputies began looking for the suspect in a Juban Crossing retail theft.

Deputies said that they initiated a traffic stop at a red light at Juban and I-12 on a vehicle of interest in the Juban Crossing investigation when the driver took off onto I-12.

The driver, later identified as Glenn, eventually crashed and tried fleeing deputies on foot before being apprehended.

Glenn and a passenger in the car were brought to the hospital with minor injuries.

"Glenn did hit another vehicle. Thankfully, no injuries were reported there," Sheriff Jason Ard said.

Glenn was booked on various charges, including reckless operation of a vehicle, obstruction of a highway of commerce, flight from an officer and resisting arrest. He was booked on a $100,500 bond.

The passenger in the car was not charged with any crimes.