Livingston Parish Council fails to override president's veto of 12-month development moratorium

1 week 11 hours 15 minutes ago Thursday, August 10 2023 Aug 10, 2023 August 10, 2023 6:45 PM August 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: The Livingston Parish Council failed to override the parish president's veto of a 12-month moratorium. The council is scheduled to vote on a shorter, revised moratorium at its next meeting Aug 24.

This is a breaking update. Read the original news story below.

-----

LIVINGSTON PARISH - An addition to the agenda of the next Livingston Parish Council meeting sets up a possible countermeasure from that body after the parish president vetoed a moratorium on new neighborhood construction.

In its Monday Notice of Addendum to the Agenda, the Council says it will have a "discussion" of the veto statement issued by President Layton Ricks, followed by the introduction of "an ordinance to adopt a parish-wide moratorium prohibiting the submittal of any applications" for new subdivisions over the next 120 days or until an updated zoning ordinance is put into effect.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. at the main parish government building.

Hours before the addendum was filed, Ricks issued his veto statement, explaining that he understood and even supported "the Council's desire to create time for proper study, discussion and research on zoning and planning laws." But he said he would veto the measure because it was likely to draw legal challenges alleging violations of the Fair Housing Act.

The Council in late July passed a 12-month pause on residential development in response to concerns about rapid growth in the parish and the challenges associated with that housing boom.

