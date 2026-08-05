Livingston Parish Chamber names interim CEO amid search for permanent leader

DENHAM SPRINGS — The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Angela Alessi as interim CEO while the organization searches for its next permanent leader.

Alessi is the owner of Crown Professional Services and has served on the Chamber's board for the past four years. Her familiarity with the Chamber's mission, programs, members and operations made her the unanimous choice to oversee day-to-day operations during the transition, according to the board.

The board has also retained Crossroads Professional Services, a nationally recognized executive search firm specializing in nonprofit and association leadership, to lead the recruitment process.

"Our Board has remained focused on ensuring a smooth and thoughtful leadership transition while maintaining the highest level of service to our members," said Board Chairman Ross Kinchen in a prepared statement. "We are fortunate to have Angela's leadership during this transition and are confident that Crossroads will help us identify an outstanding CEO who can build upon the strong foundation that has been established in recent years."

The leadership transition follows the resignation of former CEO April Wehrs, who served the organization for 15 years. The board expressed appreciation for Wehrs' assistance throughout the transition and thanked her for helping ensure a smooth transfer of leadership responsibilities.

A CEO Search Committee has been established to work closely with Crossroads Professional Services throughout the recruitment process.

Crossroads Professional Services will begin recruiting candidates immediately. The board anticipates reviewing applicants this fall, conducting interviews throughout the process and selecting the next CEO later this year.

Chamber operations will continue without interruption in the meantime. All scheduled events, networking opportunities, leadership programs, committee meetings and member services will continue as planned.

"Our volunteers, Board of Directors, staff and members continue to make this organization stronger every day," Kinchen said. "We are excited about the future and confident that this process will position our Chamber for continued success for many years to come."