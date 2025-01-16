Livingston deputies: I-12 East between Livingston and Holden closed after bus goes off road

Photo: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

LIVINGSTON - I-12 East between Livingston and Holden is temporarily closed due to a bus going off the road, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

LPSO issued a traffic alert saying they were on scene assisting first responders. An image showed a bus off the road with officials assisting.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.