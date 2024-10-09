88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LIVE CAMS: Hurricane Milton moving closer to Florida

By: WBRZ Staff

Hurricane Milton is moving toward Florida’s west coast, near the Tampa Bay area. Milton is expected to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday. Many areas are under mandatory evacuation orders, but live feeds show the changing weather ahead of the storm. 

Clearwater Beach 

Walt Disney World 

Naples Pier 

