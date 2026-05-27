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Lincoln Theater in Baton Rouge moves closer to reopening with marquee install

59 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, May 27 2026 May 27, 2026 May 27, 2026 5:59 PM May 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The historic Lincoln Theater is moving closer to reopening after a new marquee was installed.

The new sign has an old school feel, echoing what customers would have seen after the theater first opened in 1949.

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The theater is set to open later this year as a performance venue and Black History Hall of Fame. A specific date has not been announced.

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