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Lincoln Theater in Baton Rouge moves closer to reopening with marquee install
BATON ROUGE — The historic Lincoln Theater is moving closer to reopening after a new marquee was installed.
The new sign has an old school feel, echoing what customers would have seen after the theater first opened in 1949.
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The theater is set to open later this year as a performance venue and Black History Hall of Fame. A specific date has not been announced.
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