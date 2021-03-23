Latest Weather Blog
Life sentences upheld for father-son duo behind deadly armored truck heist
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The convictions and life sentences for a father and son involved in an armored truck robbery that turned deadly in 2017 have been upheld by a federal appeals court.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected multiple arguments in appeals by Armstead Kieffer and his son Jerome Kieffer. The court, in a decision dated Friday, upheld their convictions on multiple federal counts in connection with robberies of armored trucks servicing a New Orleans bank in 2015 and a credit union in 2017.
A guard was killed by a colleague’s bullet during the botched 2017 robbery in a shootout with the suspects.
“Whatever the problems with Scott’s credibility, his account was neither physically impossible nor outside his powers of observation; the jury decides credibility of witnesses, not the appellate court,” Judge Catharina Haynes wrote for the three-judge panel that decided the case.