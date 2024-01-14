63°
Liberty wide receiver CJ Daniels announces transfer to LSU
BATON ROUGE - Liberty wide receiver CJ Daniels announced his transfer to LSU Sunday afternoon, according to his Twitter.
Daniels had 55 receptions, 1067 yards and 10 touchdowns during his time with the Liberty Flames.
247sports had Daniels ranked as a four-star transfer and their 33rd best transfer recruit.
