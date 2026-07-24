92°
Latest Weather Blog
LeBron James is heading to the Philadelphia 76ers, saying it will be his 'last decision'
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — LeBron James is heading to the Philadelphia 76ers.
James announced on social media Friday, saying it will be his “last decision” and that it comes after he strongly considered retirement.
“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time,” James said.
Trending News
Earlier this summer, news broke that James would be leaving the Los Angeles Lakers for a new team.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prairieville man found guilty of child rape, 14 counts of crimes against...
-
Hammond Police: Man wanted after stealing items from Target, shoving employee
-
Livingston Parish library board votes to increase property tax rate
-
D-SNAP benefits for Tropical Storm Arthur approved - Find application information here
-
2une In Previews: Tattoos for Tails offering new tattoos, chance to meet...
Sports Video
-
Lane Kiffin gives an update on QB Sam Leavitt as LSU takes...
-
LSU fans have the chance to mingle with football head coach at...
-
Ole Miss among teams at day three of SEC Media Days
-
Kingfish return to Baton Rouge: New hockey team unveils familiar name ahead...
-
SEC Media Days continues with one coach praising LSU's Lane Kiffin