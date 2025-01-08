43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LDWF warns of potential fish kills due to freezing temperatures

3 hours 17 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, January 08 2025 Jan 8, 2025 January 08, 2025 9:10 AM January 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - With colder temperatures moving into the southern U.S. and bringing an arctic blast to Louisiana, wildlife agents are warning residents of the potential for fish kills. 

Fish kills happen due to temperature extremes in fish waterways and can indicate a localized problem with the water when investigated further. 

Coastal species commonly impacted by low water temperatures are white trout, red drum, black drum, and spotted seatrout. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries does not expect major impacts to freshwater sports fish, but inland fish kills could be possible. 

Trending News

You can report a fish kill to the department by visiting its fish kill home page here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days