LDWF warns of potential fish kills due to freezing temperatures

BATON ROUGE - With colder temperatures moving into the southern U.S. and bringing an arctic blast to Louisiana, wildlife agents are warning residents of the potential for fish kills.

Fish kills happen due to temperature extremes in fish waterways and can indicate a localized problem with the water when investigated further.

Coastal species commonly impacted by low water temperatures are white trout, red drum, black drum, and spotted seatrout. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries does not expect major impacts to freshwater sports fish, but inland fish kills could be possible.

You can report a fish kill to the department by visiting its fish kill home page here.