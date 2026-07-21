LDH says 6 people have been hospitalized from cyclophorias infections; cases up from last week

BATON ROUGE — Six people have now been hospitalized with cyclosporiasis infections across Louisiana, data released Tuesday by the Louisiana Department of Health says.

The six hospitalizations represent an increase from last week's five. A total of 68 people have been infected thus far, up from last week's 55.

Over the last five years, the state usually sees an average of 35 cases between May and August, the typical "season" for the parasite.

No one has died from the infection, which causes weeks of diarrhea, cramps and discomfort, LDH added.