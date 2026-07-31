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LDH launches interactive map tracking where cyclosporiasis is popping up in Louisiana

1 hour 50 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, July 31 2026 Jul 31, 2026 July 31, 2026 12:33 PM July 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health has launched an interactive map breaking down which parishes have reported cyclosporiasis cases as the nationwide outbreak continues. 

Of the 100 cases reported across the state as of Tuesday, 20 are from East Baton Rouge Parish.

In the rest of the Capital Region, Livingston, Ascension and Assumption are all reporting one to four cases each.

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The full map can be viewed here.

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