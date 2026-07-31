LDH launches interactive map tracking where cyclosporiasis is popping up in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health has launched an interactive map breaking down which parishes have reported cyclosporiasis cases as the nationwide outbreak continues.

Of the 100 cases reported across the state as of Tuesday, 20 are from East Baton Rouge Parish.

In the rest of the Capital Region, Livingston, Ascension and Assumption are all reporting one to four cases each.

The full map can be viewed here.