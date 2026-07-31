95°
Latest Weather Blog
LDH launches interactive map tracking where cyclosporiasis is popping up in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health has launched an interactive map breaking down which parishes have reported cyclosporiasis cases as the nationwide outbreak continues.
Of the 100 cases reported across the state as of Tuesday, 20 are from East Baton Rouge Parish.
In the rest of the Capital Region, Livingston, Ascension and Assumption are all reporting one to four cases each.
Trending News
The full map can be viewed here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Incoming superintendent welcomed, outgoing superintendent honored at Louisiana State Police ceremony
-
LDWF agents investigating fatal St. James Parish boat crash that killed 32-year-old...
-
Baker Fire Department responds to fire near intersection of Thomas, Gibbons roads
-
Build East Baton Rouge hosting free estate, will planning clinic in August
-
Police seeking info for Hammond gas station burglary
Sports Video
-
REPORT: Saints wide receiver Chris Olave receives 4-year, $132 million extension
-
LSU football hosts "The Huddle" women's clinic
-
Taysom Hill announces he will not return to New Orleans Saints
-
Saints talk preparation, eagerness to win in Head Coach Kellen Moore's second...
-
Lane Kiffin thanks community, looks ahead to LSU's upcoming season in address...