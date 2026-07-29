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100 cases of cyclosporiasis recorded in Louisiana this year amid national outbreak
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana has 100 recorded cases of cyclosporiasis this year, data released by the state health department Wednesday shows.
According to Louisiana Department of Health data, the number of hospitalizations for the parasite, six, has not changed since last week's statistics.
No one has died from the infection since the start of this year's "season" for the parasite, which is known to cause diarrhea, cramps and discomfort, LDH noted.
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Last week, a total of 79 people were infected with cyclosporiasis in Louisiana.
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