Law enforcement doing extra patrols for impaired driving

BATON ROUGE - Labor Day is a high-risk holiday weekend, and law enforcement will have extra patrols on the road and on the water to look for impaired drivers.

According to the National Safety Council, the nation sees about 450 road fatalities over Labor Day weekend, compared to about 411 deaths over the same time span in the weekends before and after the holiday.

Anyone driving, or operating a boat, should be sober. Anyone with a 0.08 blood-alcohol concentration or higher is considered presumptively too impaired to drive.

BRPD Lt. L'Jean McKneely said drivers will see increased presence on roadways today to ensure drivers are keeping themselves and others safe.

"We do our best at putting the message out to everyone to make revisions if you're going out and celebrating. We expect people to be aware of their surroundings, pay attention to what is going on, and if they see something that needs to be addressed by local law enforcement please give us a call. We are going to push forward with our mission to be accountable and responsible," McKneely said.