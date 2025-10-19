Law enforcement across Southeast Louisiana celebrating National Night Out Against Crime

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement officers across Southeast Louisiana are celebrating National Night Out Against Crime. The nationwide event aims to bring change to communities by offering safety demonstrations, educational resources, entertainment and more.

Deputies and community members in Pointe Coupee Parish showed support during a gathering on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Baton Rouge Police officers will be holding their National Night Out event at BREC's Howell Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The day before, officers and residents will walk through the Howell Park neighborhood as part of their community walk and talk events.

