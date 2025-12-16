Last of five men indicted on hazing charges connected to Caleb Wilson's death booked into jail

BATON ROUGE — The last of five people indicted on hazing charges connected to the death of Caleb Wilson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday morning.

Jadyn Landrum, 24, was booked into jail just before 9 a.m.

Landrum was indicted alongside four other expelled Omega Psi Phi fraternity members connected to Wilson's death, including Caleb McCray, Isaiah Smith, Winston Sanders and Kyle Thurman.

Landrum faces principal to felony hazing charges and obstruction of justice, per the indictment.

Baton Rouge Police say the alleged hazing happened at a warehouse on Woodcrest Drive near Greenwell Springs Road. According to BRPD, Wilson and eight more Omega Psi Phi pledges lined up for a ritual in which McCray and others punched the pledges in the chest with boxing gloves. Wilson, 20, collapsed when he was allegedly punched.