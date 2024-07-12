Last of 4 BRPD officers accused in 2020 abuse case booked then released

BATON ROUGE — The last of four Baton Rouge Police Department officers charged with malfeasance after the alleged abuse of a person in 2020 was arrested Friday and released after posting a bond, jail records show.

Martele Jackson faces one count of malfeasance in office. Jail records showed his temporary detention.

He and three others who worked in the now-defunct "Street Crimes" unit were indicted in June. Others indicted were Doug Chutz Jr., Troy Lawrence Sr., and Todd Thomas. A grand jury decided against charges for Officer Jesse Barcelona.

The investigation into the group started in August 2023 when a whistleblower came forward and made allegations about events that had occurred on Sept. 28, 2020. According to arrest paperwork filed in September 2023, the Street Crimes unit brought a suspect to the First District Precinct on Plank Road for a strip search that included a body-cavity search. Documents said the suspect was stripped naked and beaten for not complying.

According to the allegations, an officer who witnessed the altercation said the suspect started screaming and more people walked into the bathroom. One of the officers pulled out his Taser and his body-worn camera was immediately activated. The footage was watched back on a cellphone. Street Crimes Commander Troy Lawrence Sr. tasked one of the other men with stealing the camera and fabricating a document saying it had been lost.

Chutz, Lawrence, Thomas and Barcelona were arrested and placed on administrative leave from the BRPD. An arrest warrant was filed for Martele Jackson after the indictments were announced. The indictment included:

-Lawrence Sr.: Four counts malfeasance in office, one count of criminal conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice

-Thomas: Three counts malfeasance in office, one count of obstruction of justice, two counts of criminal conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice

-Chutz: Two counts malfeasance in office, one count of obstruction of justice, one count of criminal conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice

-Jackson: One count malfeasance in office

According to District Attorney Hillar Moore, Thomas could face 25 years in prison, Lawrence faces 22½, Chutz faces17½, and Jackson could face 10 years if they are convicted on each charge and given the maximum sentence.

The Street Crimes unit was dismantled in August 2023 after reports about the "BRAVE Cave," which sits adjacent to the First District Precinct. It was formally known as the Street Crimes Processing Unit, but multiple people have come forward about abuse at the hands of officers in the makeshift interrogation warehouse.