LaPlace woman with 46 dogs living in her home arrested for animal cruelty

29 minutes 19 seconds ago Saturday, August 20 2022 Aug 20, 2022 August 20, 2022 3:59 PM August 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LAPLACE - A woman was arrested after deputies found 46 dogs living in deplorable conditions inside her home, authorities said. 

According to St. John the Baptist Parish deputies, 42-year-old Keiondra Markey told law enforcement officers she was a dog breeder as they searched her home on East Frisco Drive. 

Deputies said they found 46 dogs living in small- to medium-sized crates without access to food or water. 

Markey was taken into custody and charged with 46 counts of cruelty to animals. Her bond is set at $460,000. 

