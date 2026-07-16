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Lane Regional Medical Center seeking partner, in financially precarious situation
ZACHARY - Lane Regional Medical Center sent a letter out to employees confirming the organization is seeking a partnership with another health organization.
In the letter, the organization said "Lane is not closing" and that the decision "reflects thoughtful planning for Lane's future, not a response to an immediate crisis."
However, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told the WBRZ Investigative Unit that the hospital is in a financially precarious situation causing it to seek a partner.
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In the same letter, Lane Regional said no partner has been selected at this time.
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