Landry asks students to apply for Patriot Games; summer competition to find top teens from across US

BATON ROUGE - Gov. Jeff Landry is encouraging young Louisiana athletes to apply to participate in the 2026 Patriot Games, an athletic competition featuring high school students from across the country.

Male and female athletes will be selected to represent their home state in a series of athletic competitions.

The games are a part of America's 250th anniversary celebration. According to the Freedom 250 website, one male and one female winner will be selected and receive $120,000 each in scholarship money. Participation in the event also includes an all-expense-paid trip for the athlete and one chaperone.

"The event will feature a series of athletic challenges designed to test strength, endurance, agility, teamwork, and perseverance while highlighting the values that have helped shape generations of Americans," the website said.

Participants must be ages 14-17, legal U.S. citizens, residents of the U.S. or a U.S. territory and in good academic standing. The deadline to apply is July 10, Landry said.

The Patriot Games will take place Aug. 9 through 11 and air on ABC on Aug. 13.