Lafayette teen killed in Mall of Louisiana shooting laid to rest

LAFAYETTE - A 17-year-old girl killed in a shooting at the Mall of Louisiana was laid to rest Saturday.

Martha Odom was a senior at Ascension Episcopal School in Lafayette. She was shot and killed at the mall just more than two weeks ago.

Odom, who died from a gunshot wound to the chest, was at the mall celebrating "Senior Skip Day" when the shooting occurred.

Her family has set up a memorial fund in partnership with the Community Foundation of Acadiana in her honor.

Odom's family released the following statement about her passing:

Our family is devastated by the loss of our beloved firstborn daughter, Martha. Full of light, love and joy, Martha's kindness touched everyone who knew her—classmates, teammates, fellow dancers, family and friends. We are comforted by this and know that Martha's spirit, strength and grace have left a lasting and meaningful impact on the world.