Lafayette deputy shot at driver who charged at officer, State Police say

DUSON - A suspect was taken into custody with gunshot wounds after a sheriff's deputy opened fire on a vehicle that tried to ram a law enforcement official Tuesday.

Louisiana State Police said the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. along Charbonnet Road after deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office spotted a Ford Mustang with a possible stolen license plate.

Deputies found two people inside the vehicle and asked both to step out. The passenger complied, but the driver refused to get out and accelerated the vehicle toward a deputy.

At least one deputy fired his weapon at the vehicle. The driver fled the area and abandoned the vehicle a short distance away.

The driver, identified only as a 41-year-old Lafayette resident, was later found inside a home in Lafayette Parish with gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital for treatment.

That person's identity is being withheld pending criminal charges.

The shooting is under investigation by State Police.