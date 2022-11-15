50°
La. Congressman Steve Scalise named majority leader in new Republican-led House
WASHINGTON - Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise was named the new majority leader of the U.S. House of Representatives after Republicans claimed control of it this past week.
Read his statement below.
Honored to be elected by my colleagues to serve as the House Majority Leader in the 118th Congress.
It's time to get to work.
My full statement ↓ pic.twitter.com/0KbmGKIS8N— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) November 15, 2022
