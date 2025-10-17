65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kim Mulkey speaks at Louisiana Key Academy's 'Get on the Bus' event

1 hour 47 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, October 16 2025 Oct 16, 2025 October 16, 2025 10:50 PM October 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey spoke at Louisiana Key Academy for their "Get on the Bus" event Thursday night.

Louisiana Key Academy is a school specialized to support students with dyslexia, and Mulkey spoke about supporting those students.

The goal of the event was to provide LKA students with a bus; food and games were also part of the fundraiser. Anyone interested in supporting LKA can donate here.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days