Killian council member arrested for domestic battery, child endangerment

SPRINGFIELD — A Killian alderman was arrested for domestic abuse battery, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Lyndon Hendley was taken into custody after police received a complaint in the Springfield area on Sunday, Aug. 4. LPSO says the victim described being physically injured and verbally threatened. There was also a juvenile in the home at the time of the incident.

Hendley was arrested for domestic abuse battery - child endangerment.

Before he was elected as an alderman, Hendley was a deputy with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.