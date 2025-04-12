58°
Kids hunt for eggs at Livonia Branch Library

10 hours 14 minutes ago Saturday, April 12 2025 Apr 12, 2025 April 12, 2025 1:45 PM April 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

LIVONIA - As part of the lead-up to Easter celebration, young kids joined in for an egg hunt at the Livonia Branch Library. 

The egg hunt was held at the library Saturday starting at 3 p.m.. Egg hunters joined in for tons of Easter fun!

