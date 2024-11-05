78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kentwood man killed near Amite after driving off-road, overturning truck

2 hours 4 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, November 05 2024 Nov 5, 2024 November 05, 2024 3:13 PM November 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE — A 61-year-old man from Kentwood died after his truck went off a highway and flipped early Tuesday.

Corey Denny was driving east along LA 16 around 5:40 a.m. near Pine Meadow Road in Amite when he drove off the road. According to State Police, he was not wearing a seatbelt. 

Denny was taken to a hospital where he died.  

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and a toxicology sample was collected for analysis, troopers said.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days