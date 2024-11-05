78°
Kentwood man killed near Amite after driving off-road, overturning truck
AMITE — A 61-year-old man from Kentwood died after his truck went off a highway and flipped early Tuesday.
Corey Denny was driving east along LA 16 around 5:40 a.m. near Pine Meadow Road in Amite when he drove off the road. According to State Police, he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Denny was taken to a hospital where he died.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation and a toxicology sample was collected for analysis, troopers said.
