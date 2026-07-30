Latest Weather Blog
Kentwood High School enters 2026-27 school year with District Principal of the Year at the helm
KENTWOOD - The Tangipahoa School District is getting ready to head back into the classroom on Monday, Aug. 10.
Kentwood High School is going back with a lot of momentum; Principal Sheress Every was named District Principal of the Year for 2026. She says she could not do this without the students and staff.
"Everybody is valued; what does that look and sound like...we are all family, it's full circle here, everybody is hands on deck and the outcome is student success,” Every said.
Every has been the principal for five years. During the 2024-25 school year, Kentwood High School jumped 10.4 points on the grading scale. That significant jump has been a driving force for them to keep pushing.
"We dig deep into data...how did we improve testing if we have strong classroom instruction...support is the key...setting that standard and keeping that expectation going,” Every added.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
100 cases of cyclosporiasis recorded in Louisiana this year amid national outbreak
-
BRPD: Man arrested in deadly shooting outside Circle K on Perkins Road
-
Baton Rouge dog missing 7 years reunited with family after microchip scan...
-
BRPD: 31-year-old woman wanted for harboring 15-year-old boyfriend who shot her in...
-
Nonprofit hosting back-to-school giveaway in Livingston Parish this weekend
Sports Video
-
Taysom Hill announces he will not return to New Orleans Saints
-
Saints talk preparation, eagerness to win in Head Coach Kellen Moore's second...
-
Lane Kiffin thanks community, looks ahead to LSU's upcoming season in address...
-
REPORT: Ole Miss files lawsuit against 2 LSU football players over unpaid...
-
LSU men's basketball schedule revealed for 2026-27 season