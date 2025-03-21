Kentwood Fire Department chief dies; he was 72

KENTWOOD - The chief of the Kentwood Fire Department died at 72 on Friday.

Gerald Griffith, 72, served as fire chief of the Kentwood Fire Department before his death. A memorial service is currently set for Tuesday, March 25, at First Baptist Church in Kentwood with the time to be announced.

Tangipahoa Parish Fire District 1 ordered all flags to fly at half staff "in honor of Chief Griffith's incredible service to his community."