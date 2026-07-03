Kenilworth neighborhood hosts 54th annual Independence Day parade

BATON ROUGE — The Kenilworth neighborhood held its 54 annual Independence Day Parade along Boone Avenue this evening.

Several floats, dance troops and luxury cars made their way through the neighborhood for this year's event, which carried the theme "Celebrating America's 250."

The parade is described as the oldest and biggest land-based Independence Day parade in Louisiana, dating back to 1973.

"It started with just a couple guys deciding to drive around their golf cart around the neighborhood for the 4 of July," said Paul Ricard, "and now it is the oldest and biggest land-based Independence Day parade in Louisiana."

"We love the fact that all the community comes out to celebrate together and celebrate our great nation," Ricard said.