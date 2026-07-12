Juvenile shot Saturday morning still in critical condition, police say

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile is still in critical condition after he was shot multiple times outside of a home along Jackson Avenue early Saturday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department provided an update on the shooting Sunday afternoon, saying the juvenile was outside a home when a person opened fire toward him. BRPD says he was taken to a hospital, where he's still in critical condition.

The shooting happened along Jackson Avenue, between North 28th and 30th streets, shortly before 5 a.m.

In Sunday's update, BRPD did not announce any arrests and said the investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call (225) 344-7867.