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Juvenile shot Saturday morning still in critical condition, police say

1 hour 35 minutes 12 seconds ago Sunday, July 12 2026 Jul 12, 2026 July 12, 2026 7:03 PM July 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile is still in critical condition after he was shot multiple times outside of a home along Jackson Avenue early Saturday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department provided an update on the shooting Sunday afternoon, saying the juvenile was outside a home when a person opened fire toward him. BRPD says he was taken to a hospital, where he's still in critical condition. 

The shooting happened along Jackson Avenue, between North 28th and 30th streets, shortly before 5 a.m. 

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In Sunday's update, BRPD did not announce any arrests and said the investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call (225) 344-7867.

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