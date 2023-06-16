Justice officials note rights violations in Minneapolis; similar probe involves Louisiana State Police

MINNEAPOLIS — The Justice Department accused Minneapolis police Friday of engaging in a pattern of violating constitutional rights and discriminating against Black and Native American people following an investigation prompted by the killing of George Floyd.

The sweeping two-year civil rights investigation concluded that systemic problems in the Minneapolis Police Department “made what happened to George Floyd possible.”

The investigation found that Minneapolis officers used excessive force, including “unjustified deadly force,” and violated the rights of people engaged in constitutionally protected speech. The probe also found that both Minneapolis police and the city discriminated against people with “behavioral health disabilities” when officers are called for help.

The city and police department agreed to make changes that would be overseen by an independent monitor and approved by a federal judge. That arrangement is similar to reform efforts in Seattle, New Orleans, Baltimore and Ferguson, Missouri.

“For years, MPD used dangerous techniques and weapons against people who committed at most a petty offense and sometimes no offense at all,” the report said. Police “used force to punish people who made officers angry or criticized the police.”

The “pattern-or-practice” investigation was launched in April 2021, a day after former officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the May 25, 2020, killing of Floyd, who was Black.

Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe before going limp as Chauvin knelt on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes. The killing was recorded by a bystander and sparked months of mass protests as part of a broader national reckoning over racial injustice.

The U.S. Justice Department last year opened a similar investigation into the Louisiana State Police. That probe began after the death of Black motorist Ronald Greene near in May 2019, but when announcing the investigation the department noted mounting evidence that the agency has a pattern of looking the other way when it hears of beatings.

Greene's arrest was among at least a dozen cases over the past decade in which state police troopers or their bosses ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct. Some troopers blamed a culture of impunity, nepotism and, in some cases, outright racism.

The Minneapolis report from the Justice Department recommended 28 steps to improve policing.

Floyd, 46, was arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill for a pack of cigarettes at a corner market. He struggled with police when they tried to put him in a squad car, and though he was already handcuffed, they forced him onto the ground.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years for murder and 21 years for a civil rights violation.