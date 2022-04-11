Jury could have verdict soon in LSU basketball star's killing

71°
Monday, April 11 2022
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of murdering LSU basketball standout Wayde Sims during a fight in 2018 will soon learn his fate.

Dyteon Simpson's trial reached closing arguments late Monday morning, meaning the case will go to the jury shortly. Once it's in the hands of jurors, a verdict will likely follow soon afterward.

The jury was seated in Simpson's trial just last week, and the two sides argued over who was the aggressor in the brawl before witnesses began taking the stand Friday.

During those testimonies, it came out that the fistfight—which broke out after a concert on Southern University's campus—likely started over a woman. That woman was present during the fight, and she testified in favor of Sims, who she said was a friend.

The witness went on to say that she and her friends were approached by another group that included Simpson shortly before the fighting began. 

Jurors also watched a recording of Simpson's interview with police where he admitted to being present for the brawl and having a gun on him at the time. Also among the key evidence is social media video of the fight, which showed Sims intervening in the confrontation and the moment of the shooting.

