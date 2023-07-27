Joe Burrow carted off field during Bengals training camp due to calf injury

USA Today

CINCINNATI, OH - Former LSU and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had to leave training camp on a cart after an injury during an 11 on 11 session. The video below shows Joe going down after trying to escape the pocket.

According to Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor, Burrow suffered a calf injury. The timeframe on this injury is unknown.

BREAKING: Joe Burrow was just carted to the locker room, after going down on a play during 11-on-11.



?? Video of the play, and Joe leaving the field:#Benagls @WCPO pic.twitter.com/FPl1PQ8O4c — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) July 27, 2023

We will have more updates to follow.