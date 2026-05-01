Jazz Fest announces new Friday start times due to weather

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival announced that several artists will have new start times on Friday due to the weather forecast.

Lainey Wilson will now perform at 3:10 p.m. with The Black Keys and Ziggy Marley starting their performances at 3 p.m.

The festival will continue running as long as the weather permits.

Stay up to date with this weekend's inclement weather with WBRZ's Storm Station Meteorologists.