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Jazz Fest announces new Friday start times due to weather
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival announced that several artists will have new start times on Friday due to the weather forecast.
Lainey Wilson will now perform at 3:10 p.m. with The Black Keys and Ziggy Marley starting their performances at 3 p.m.
The festival will continue running as long as the weather permits.
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