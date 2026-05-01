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Jazz Fest announces new Friday start times due to weather

4 hours 22 seconds ago Friday, May 01 2026 May 1, 2026 May 01, 2026 12:09 PM May 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival announced that several artists will have new start times on Friday due to the weather forecast.

Lainey Wilson will now perform at 3:10 p.m. with The Black Keys and Ziggy Marley starting their performances at 3 p.m.

The festival will continue running as long as the weather permits.

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