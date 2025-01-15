58°
Jazz Fest 2025 lineup announced: See who is headlining here
NEW ORLEANS - One of the Big Easy's biggest music festivals has released the names of its headline acts for 2025.
Jazz Fest 2025 will run from April 24 to May 4. VIP and weekend passes are already on sale!
The headline acts for this year include Pearl Jam, the Dave Matthews Band, Luke Combs, Lil Wayne & The Roots, Lenny Kravitz, Kacey Musgraves, and Santana, to name a few of the acts that will take place in one and a half weeks of music-packed fun.
You can see the full list of acts HERE!
