Jay Johnson named National Coach of the Year by American Baseball Coaches Association
BATON ROUGE — On the heels of winning his second, and LSU's eighth, national championship, LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson received national recognition.
The American Baseball Coaches Association named Johnson the NCAA Division I National Coach of the Year.
Johnson became the fastest head coach to win multiple national championships at a school, bringing home two titles in just three years. He led LSU to a 53-15 record in 2025, capping it off with an eight-game win streak at the College World Series in Omaha.
Johnson was also named National Coach of the Year by ABCA, Baseball America, D1Baseball and Collegiate Baseball after the 2023 championship win.
LSU will celebrate its latest title at Alex Box Stadium Wednesday night. Fans can stream the celebration on WBRZ+, Facebook and YouTube.
