Jambalaya lunches being sold at Baton Rouge Clinic to benefit Fill a Prescription for the Needy drive

BATON ROUGE — Jambalaya plate lunches benefitting locals in need of medicine will be sold at the Baton Rouge Clinic on Monday.

The proceeds from the lunches will go to the St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy and WBRZ's Fill a Prescription for the Needy.

The lunches, prepared by the St. Vincent de Paul kitchen, will be sold from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in front of the clinic on Perkins Road.

Click here to learn more about the Fill a Prescription for the Needy drive.