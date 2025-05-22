88°
Jambalaya Festival kicks off in Gonzales for 58th year
GONZALES - Jambalaya, Crawfish Pie, File Gumbo! It's time for one of Louisiana's longest standing festivals.
It's the 58th annual Jambalaya Festival in Gonzales and this year it will be held at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center for the first time!
Festival goers can participate in the cooking contest, listen to live music, run in the 5k and much more! Even better, you can eat all of the jambalaya your heart desires!
The festival runs from May 22nd to May 25th.
To check out all that the festival has to offer, click here.
