57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Iowa star Caitlin Clark declares for WNBA Draft, will skip final season of college eligibility

1 hour 19 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, February 29 2024 Feb 29, 2024 February 29, 2024 4:00 PM February 29, 2024 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
John Mac / CC BY-SA 2.0

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, who is on the verge of becoming the all-time NCAA scoring leader in college basketball, announced Thursday that she will will leave the Hawkeyes after this season and enter the WNBA Draft.

Clark made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days