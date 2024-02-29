57°
Iowa star Caitlin Clark declares for WNBA Draft, will skip final season of college eligibility
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, who is on the verge of becoming the all-time NCAA scoring leader in college basketball, announced Thursday that she will will leave the Hawkeyes after this season and enter the WNBA Draft.
Clark made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.
