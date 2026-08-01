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Investigators say second fire at residence on Robertson Avenue was intentionally set

4 hours 10 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, August 01 2026 Aug 1, 2026 August 01, 2026 9:21 AM August 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that was intentionally set on Robertson Avenue on Friday evening.

According to the department, the fire occurred around 5:22 p.m. when firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the doorway of a detached shed that had been converted into an apartment located behind a residence.

While firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, the converted apartment was considered a total loss. 

Officials from the department said this is the second fire reported at the address on Friday, with an earlier fire taking place at a separate structure on the property. Investigators on the scene believe that the fire was intentionally set.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist an occupant who was displaced by the fire. The person was not home at the time the fire started.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

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The fire remains under investigation.

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