INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Inmate dead at Angola; suspect likely to be charged with murder

1 hour 5 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, February 04 2026 Feb 4, 2026 February 04, 2026 10:28 AM February 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ANGOLA — An inmate was killed in the Louisiana State Penitentiary, sources told the Investigative Unit. 

The fatal stabbing in Angola happened Tuesday night, sources added. 

Melvin Lopez is facing charges for the killing of the inmate. He will likely be charged with murder, sources said. 

On Jan. 26, WBRZ reported that another inmate — 37-year-old Harold Brooks — died. Brooks' death was reported as a cardiac arrest.

