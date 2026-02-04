56°
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Inmate dead at Angola; suspect likely to be charged with murder
ANGOLA — An inmate was killed in the Louisiana State Penitentiary, sources told the Investigative Unit.
The fatal stabbing in Angola happened Tuesday night, sources added.
Melvin Lopez is facing charges for the killing of the inmate. He will likely be charged with murder, sources said.
On Jan. 26, WBRZ reported that another inmate — 37-year-old Harold Brooks — died. Brooks' death was reported as a cardiac arrest.
