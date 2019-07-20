79°
Latest Weather Blog
Intoxicated driver rescued from Lake Pontchartrain after striking two vehicles
MANDEVILLE - According to State Police, a rescue was carried out for intoxicated driver that struck two vehicles and ended up in Lake Pontchartrain while driving the wrong way eastbound on I-10.
At around noon, State Police from Troop L and the Sheriff’s office responded to a crash on I-10 just passed mile marker 260. A driver traveling the wrong way going eastbound hit a vehicle on the road, then proceeded to strike a second vehicle that was disabled on the shoulder. This caused him to run off of the road and into Lake Pontchartrain.
State Police and Sheriff's deputies were able to pull the man from the water, after which he was arrested for DWI.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies looking for burglar who stole service dog in training from Zachary...
-
Well-known justice of the peace arrested, accused of torturing family for more...
-
Big turnout for Employ BR job fair Friday
-
Officials place temporary hold on fill dirt projects in Ascension Parish
-
City says trash pick-ups have improved, residents disagree